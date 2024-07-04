Thursday’s weather: Hazy sun, hot, and humid. High 90

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

For Independence Day: expect hazy sunshine, with hot and humid conditions. The high will be 90 degrees, feeling like 94.

5-Day Forecast July 4-July 8

4th of July: Hazy sun, hot, and humid. High 90 (feel like 94) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clouds, very warm & humid. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Some sun, hot, and muggy. High 91 (feel like 98) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday night: Some clouds, very warm, & muggy. Low 71 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Expect some sunshine, very warm temperatures, and humid conditions, with potential afternoon thunderstorms. Be cautious of flash flooding, hail, and localized damaging wind gusts. High 88 (feel like 92) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Expect scattered thunderstorms in the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies & muggy conditions overnight. Low 70 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Hazy sun, hot, and not as humid. High 93 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Hot with hazy sun & not as humid. High 92 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 69 Winds S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of July is anticipated to be hot and humid, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees, marking the onset of our second heat wave. The second week of July will be characterized by sticky and hot.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds with a possibility of morning showers. Expect highs around 70 degrees, except for temperatures in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Westerly winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. There is a 30 percent chance of rain. Summits in and out of clouds.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be intermittently obscured by clouds with a possibility of morning showers. Expect highs in the mid-70s. Westerly winds will range from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph. There is a 40 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Partly sunny.

UV Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: South winds around 10 mph.

Water Temperature: 60 degrees.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 10:54 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 05:01 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Expect southwest winds at approximately 5 mph with wave heights near 1 foot. The morning will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers, turning to mostly cloudy skies and a higher chance of showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs around 80 degrees. There is a 30 percent chance of rain, but thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature will be around 72 degrees.