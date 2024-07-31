Thursday’s weather: Hot and humid with some possible T-storm action, high of 94

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast

Thursday’s Weather

Today, August 1st, expect some sunshine with hot and humid conditions, and the possibility of scattered thunderstorms. The high will be around 94 degrees, feeling like 97.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 1-Aug. 5

Today (August 1st) Some sun, hot, and muggy with a hit-or-miss thunderstorm in spots. High 94 (feel like 97) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear, warm, and muggy. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Hot and muggy conditions with intervals of sunshine and clouds; an afternoon thunderstorm is possible. There’s a risk of dehydration and heatstroke during intense activities. High 96 (feel like 100) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Friday night: An evening thunderstorm; otherwise, some clouds, muggy, and warm. Low 72 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Expect alternating periods of clouds and sunshine, with very warm and humid conditions, and the possibility of a thunderstorm in some areas. High 87 (feel like 93) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Some clouds, warm, and muggy. Low 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Lots of clouds, very warm, and muggy with spotty afternoon thunderstorms. High 89 (feel like 95) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Spot evening thunderstorm then mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low 72 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Some sun, hot, and humid with some spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 90 (feel like 94) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds and turning less humid. Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching



Expect cooler temperatures and lower humidity in the middle of next week, with a chance of showers.



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Peaks will appear and disappear among the clouds. There’s a possibility of afternoon showers. Expect highs in the upper 60s, except in the lower 60s at elevations over 5000 feet. Northwest winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. There is a 30 percent chance of rain.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Morning summits will be in and out of clouds, later turning mostly cloudy. Showers are possible. Expect highs in the lower 70s, with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. The chance of rain is 50 percent.



Hit the Beach

Weather : Mostly sunny.

: Mostly sunny. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the mid-80s.

: In the mid-80s. Winds : West winds around 5 mph.

: West winds around 5 mph. Water Temperature : 62 degrees.

: 62 degrees. Surf Height : Around 3 feet.

: Around 3 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Hampton Beach Tides: High tide of 7.7 feet (MLLW) at 09:47 AM. Low tide of 1.1 feet (MLLW) at 03:56 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Westerly winds are expected at approximately 10 mph, with wave heights near one foot. The forecast is mostly sunny with high humidity and temperatures in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are not anticipated during this time. The water temperature will be around 74 degrees.



Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast

Thursday’s Weather

Today, August 1st, expect some sunshine with hot and humid conditions, and the possibility of scattered thunderstorms. The high will be around 94 degrees, feeling like 97.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 1-Aug. 5

Today (August 1st) Some sun, hot, and muggy with a hit-or-miss thunderstorm in spots. High 94 (feel like 97) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear, warm, and muggy. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Hot and muggy conditions with intervals of sunshine and clouds; an afternoon thunderstorm is possible. There’s a risk of dehydration and heatstroke during intense activities. High 96 (feel like 100) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Friday night: An evening thunderstorm; otherwise, some clouds, muggy, and warm. Low 72 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Expect alternating periods of clouds and sunshine, with very warm and humid conditions, and the possibility of a thunderstorm in some areas. High 87 (feel like 93) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Some clouds, warm, and muggy. Low 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Lots of clouds, very warm, and muggy with spotty afternoon thunderstorms. High 89 (feel like 95) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Spot evening thunderstorm then mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low 72 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Some sun, hot, and humid with some spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 90 (feel like 94) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds and turning less humid. Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching



Expect cooler temperatures and lower humidity in the middle of next week, with a chance of showers.



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Peaks will appear and disappear among the clouds. There’s a possibility of afternoon showers. Expect highs in the upper 60s, except in the lower 60s at elevations over 5000 feet. Northwest winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. There is a 30 percent chance of rain.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Morning summits will be in and out of clouds, later turning mostly cloudy. Showers are possible. Expect highs in the lower 70s, with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. The chance of rain is 50 percent.



Hit the Beach

Weather : Mostly sunny.

: Mostly sunny. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the mid-80s.

: In the mid-80s. Winds : West winds around 5 mph.

: West winds around 5 mph. Water Temperature : 62 degrees.

: 62 degrees. Surf Height : Around 3 feet.

: Around 3 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Hampton Beach Tides: High tide of 7.7 feet (MLLW) at 09:47 AM. Low tide of 1.1 feet (MLLW) at 03:56 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Westerly winds are expected at approximately 10 mph, with wave heights near one foot. The forecast is mostly sunny with high humidity and temperatures in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are not anticipated during this time. The water temperature will be around 74 degrees.

