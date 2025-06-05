Thursday’s weather: Hot, hazy, humid, record-breaking high of 94 expected

Weather Alerts Heat and humidity today, with record temperatures anticipated ahead of slow-moving cold front that will introduce the potential for strong to severe storms later this afternoon. The front is expected to remain stationary near New England from Friday through the weekend, accompanied by waves of low pressure resulting in daily chances of showers and storms. Improving weather Sunday with high pressure forecast to build in briefly early next week.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with a gusty thunderstorm in spots late in the afternoon; caution advised if doing strenuous activities outside. High 94 breaking the record of 93 set in 2021. (feel like 98) Winds: WSW 5-15+ mph

Tonight: Warm; a thunderstorm in spots in the evening, then partly cloudy late warm, and humid. Low 68 Wind: Light & Variable

Friday: Not as hot with more clouds than sun, warm, & humid with spotty afternoon thunderstorms. High 84 (feel like 89) Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mild and humid with periods of showers and a thunderstorm. Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Not as warm but humid with morning showers giving way to afternoon thunderstorms. High 74 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: A couple of evening thunderstorms; otherwise, clearing and turning less humid. Low 60 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Early morning showers followed by some sun & clouds. High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 77 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week will start with a few showers and temperatures in the 70s, and finish dry with temperatures in the 80s.

Get Out!

Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Mostly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.o 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach Weather: Hazy sunshine. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. UV index: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential: Low. High Temperature: Near 80 degrees. Winds: South winds around 5 mph. Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature: 52 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Hazy sunshine. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Water temperature 57 degrees.