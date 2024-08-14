Thursday’s weather: Humid, hazy, possible afternoon T-storm, high of 84

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Expect some sunshine with increased humidity and isolated afternoon thunderstorms, and hazy skies from wildfire smoke. Highs around 84, feeling like 89.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 15-Aug. 19

Today: Some sun & slightly more humid with a spotty afternoon thunderstorm; wildfire smoke will cause the sky to be hazy. High 84 (feel like 89) Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Some clouds and humid. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Some sun, very warm, and humid. High 88 (feel like 94) Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & humid. High 82 (feel like 85) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and humid with some rain showers late. Low 66 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Humid with periods of showers (.25″). High 77 (feel like 80) Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and humid with some rain showers (.25″). Low 66 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, and humid with the possibility of a thunderstorm in some areas. High 82 (feel like 86) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable



Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Expect a humid weekend with intermittent showers on Sunday.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits will appear intermittently through the clouds. Expect scattered showers in the morning, followed by sporadic thunderstorms. Afternoon showers are probable. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s, except for areas above 5000 feet where highs will be in the upper 50s. Northwest winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. The likelihood of rain is 60 percent.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: The weather will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning. In the afternoon, there will be scattered thunderstorms and showers are likely. Expect highs in the upper 60s with northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable later. There may be gusts up to 25 mph, and there’s a 70 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Expect mostly sunny weather with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

: Expect mostly sunny weather with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. UV index : Very High

: Very High Thunderstorm Potential : Low implies a minimal likelihood of thunderstorms.

: Low implies a minimal likelihood of thunderstorms. High Temperature : In the mid-70s.

: In the mid-70s. Winds : Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Water Temperature : 66 degrees.

: 66 degrees. Surf Height : Around 1 foot.

: Around 1 foot. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides for Hampton Beach: High tide of 6.9 feet (MLLW) at 08:03 AM. Low tide of 1.8 feet (MLLW) at 02:08 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Northwest winds around 10 mph, with waves less than 1 foot. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. No thunderstorms are forecasted for this period. The water temperature is 76 degrees.