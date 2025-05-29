Thursday’s weather: Keep an umbrella handy; cloudy with chance of showers, high of 69

5-Day Outlook

Today: Cloudy and not as warm with a couple of showers. High 69 Winds: SSE 5-10+ mph

Tonight: Cloudy with partial clearing late. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Warmer & breezy with sun & clouds. High 78 Winds: WSW 15-20+ mph

Friday night: Cloudy with some rain late. Low 59 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Morning rain (.50″) with some afternoon sun & thunderstorms. High 70 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Some early showers. Low 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday (June 1st): Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Clear & cool. Low 46 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday: Pleasant with a mix of sun & clouds. High 71 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week, during the first week of June, temperatures will begin in the 70s and gradually rise into the 80s.

Get Out!

Take a Hike Take a Hike Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach Weather: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. UV index: Low. Thunderstorm Potential: None High Temperature: In the lower 60s. Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph. Surf Height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon. Water Temperature: 51 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach South winds are expected at 5 to 10 mph, with waves measuring less than 1 foot at the north end of the lake and around 1 foot at the south end. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of morning showers, followed by likely showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, reaching highs in the lower 60s. There is a 60 percent chance of rain, and the water temperature is currently 55 degrees.