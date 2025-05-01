Thursday’s weather: Lovely spring day, high of 69

5-Day Outlook

Today (May 1st): Partly to mostly cloudy. High 69 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low 50 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday: Very warm with showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High Near 80 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Becoming partly cloudy and mild. Low 58 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun early with thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 78 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Some rain (.50″) and a thunderstorm. Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Morning clouds giving way to some sunshine. High 66 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 46 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Monday: Some clouds with sunny breaks and cooler. High 59 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible. Low 46 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for Memorial Day, Monday May 26th, predicts cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees.

White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.