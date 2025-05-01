Thursday’s weather: Lovely spring day, high of 69

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Today, May 1st, promises a captivating mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies, setting the stage for a delightful day ahead. With a high of 69 degrees, it’s the perfect opportunity to step outside and soak up the refreshing spring air. A gentle breeze from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph will make your outdoor adventures even more enjoyable. Don’t miss out on this fantastic spring day—embrace the beauty that awaits!
5-Day Outlook
Today (May 1st): Partly to mostly cloudy. High 69 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low 50 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Very warm with showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High Near 80 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Becoming partly cloudy and mild. Low 58 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun early with thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 78 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some rain (.50″) and a thunderstorm. Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Morning clouds giving way to some sunshine. High 66 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 46 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some clouds with sunny breaks and cooler. High 59 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible. Low 46 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The forecast for Memorial Day, Monday May 26th, predicts cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees.
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.