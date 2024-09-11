Thursday’s weather: More sunshine, high of 85

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Get ready for a beautiful day with mainly sunny skies and pleasant weather. The high will reach 85 degrees. Enjoy!

5-Day Forecast Sept. 12-16

Today: Mainly sunny & nice High 85 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and not as cool. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Lots of sunshine and very warm. High 87 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Mostly clear & comfortable. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Mainly sunny, very warm, and slightly more humid. High 85 (feel like 89) Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Mainly clear & humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Some sun & humid. High 84 (feel like 86) Winds: E 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 63 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, very warm, and turning less humid. High 86 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 66 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Fair Weather, Friends

The extended forecast remains calm as a substantial upper-level high-pressure system builds over the eastern United States. This will help to maintain significant moisture at bay from New England. Consequently, we can anticipate fair weather and temperatures into the 80s next week.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for the first day of Astronomical Fall, Sunday, September 22, predicts sunny and summer-like weather with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Westerly winds will be around 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The forecast is mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Expect light and variable winds, shifting to the west at around 10 mph in the afternoon

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.










