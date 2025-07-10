Thursday’s weather: Morning rain makes way for afternoon sun, high of 72

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Start your day with morning rain, with a hint of humidity in the air. But don’t worry, as the sun breaks through, promising a delightful afternoon. With a high of 72 degrees, it will feel even warmer at 74! Enjoy the gentle easterly breeze. Embrace the beauty of the day ahead!
5-Day Outlook
Today: Humid with morning rain giving way to some afternoon sun. High 72 (feel like 74) Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds & humid. Low 64 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun, warmer, and humid. High 85 (feel like 88) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 (feel like 67) Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some sun, muggy, and warm. High 85 (fell like 92) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid with fog late. Low 67 (feel like 69) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun, very warm, and muggy. High 88 (feel like 95) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 66 (feel like 68) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday: Muggy with some sun & clouds. High 86 (feel like 90) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Humid with some rain & thunderstorms late. Low 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A Potential 4-day heat wave is expected in the middle of next week!!
Get Out!
Take a Hike: Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach
Weather: Patchy fog. Morning showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate.
High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Water Temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 06:11 AM. High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 12:07 PM.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 11:25 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 05:24 PM.
Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach: East winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. Water temperature 70 degrees.