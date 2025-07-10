Thursday’s weather: Morning rain makes way for afternoon sun, high of 72

5-Day Outlook



Today: Humid with morning rain giving way to some afternoon sun. High 72 (feel like 74) Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clouds & humid. Low 64 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun, warmer, and humid. High 85 (feel like 88) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 (feel like 67) Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Some sun, muggy, and warm. High 85 (fell like 92) Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid with fog late. Low 67 (feel like 69) Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun, very warm, and muggy. High 88 (feel like 95) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 66 (feel like 68) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Monday: Muggy with some sun & clouds. High 86 (feel like 90) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Humid with some rain & thunderstorms late. Low 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A Potential 4-day heat wave is expected in the middle of next week!!

Get Out!

Take a Hike: Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach

Weather: Patchy fog. Morning showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate.

High Temperature: In the upper 60s.

Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 1 foot.

Water Temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 06:11 AM. High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 12:07 PM.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 11:25 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 05:24 PM.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach: East winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. Water temperature 70 degrees.