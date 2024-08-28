Thursday’s weather: Mostly cloudly and cooler, high of 74

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Get ready for a cooler and less humid day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The high will be around 74 degrees.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 29-Sept. 2

Today: Cooler and less humid with intervals of clouds and sun. High 74 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph



Tonight: Clear & comfortably cool. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable



Friday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 75 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph



Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 57 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph



Saturday: Some sun & more humid with a spot afternoon thunderstorm. High 79 (feel like 81) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph



Saturday night: Humid with an early thunderstorm. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable



Sunday (First Day of Meteorological Fall): Anticipate some morning showers followed by sunny conditions in the afternoon, leading to a warmer and more humid day. High 85 (feel like 88) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph



Sunday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 62 Winds: W 5-10 mph



Labor Day: Breezy and not as warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph



Monday night: Clear & cool. Low 50 Winds: NW 5-10 mph



Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Sunday marks the first day of Meteorological Fall, featuring warmer temperatures with intervals of clouds and sunshine, and highs in the mid-80s. Labor Day Monday some sun & cooler with a high of 74.



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Summits above 4,000 feet: The forecast is mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Expect north winds at around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable later.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s. Northeast winds will be around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Wind gusts may reach up to 25 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Mostly sunny.

: Mostly sunny. UV index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the upper 60s.

: In the upper 60s. Winds : Northeast winds around 10 mph.

: Northeast winds around 10 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 66 degrees.

: 66 degrees. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides for Hampton Beach: High tide of 7.5 feet (MLLW) at 08:33 AM. Low tide of 1.3 feet (MLLW) at 02:46 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Expect east winds at approximately 5 mph, with wave heights under one foot. Conditions will be sunny with high temperatures around 70 degrees. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature is 71 degrees.







