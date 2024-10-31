Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny and breezy, high of 80

Thursday’s Weather

This Halloween, expect record warmth with breezy conditions, sunshine, and scattered clouds. Temperatures will soar to a high of 80 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 75 set in 1999.

Outlook for Oct. 31-Nov. 4

Tonight: Cloudy & mild with a few showers after midnight. Low 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday (Nov. 1st): Expect an early morning shower, then a transition to partly to mostly sunny skies, with breezy and very warm conditions. High 75 Winds: W 15-25 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear & cooler. Low 41 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice. High Near 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Showery periods. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Turn Back the Hands of Time

Daylight Saving Time concludes at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 3, reverting us to Standard Time. Before you retire for the night on Saturday, make sure to adjust your clocks one hour backward!

Halloween Forecast

The forecast for Halloween is eerily perfect: Expect an unusually warm evening for Trick-or-Treating! The last day of October will be sunny with a high temperature of 80 breaking the record of 75 set in 1999. As the night falls and Trick-or-Treaters roam, the temperatures will hover in the comfortable upper 60s.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For Election Day next Tuesday, expect an early morning shower followed by cloudy skies and a high of 63 degrees.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds at times. Expect highs around 60 degrees, except for mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Westerly winds will blow at 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 40 to 50 mph at higher elevations.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be obscured. Expect highs in the mid-60s. Westerly winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page





