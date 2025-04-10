Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny, breezy, high of 53

Today’s Weather





Enjoy a delightful day with mild weather featuring a beautiful blend of sunshine and clouds. Expect a comfortable high of 53°, accompanied by gentle winds from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph, perfect for outdoor activities.

Weather Alerts

Although this is the third weekend with some rain, it is necessary due to a long-term deficit that began last summer and autumn. The drought monitor below indicates that southern New Hampshire is currently experiencing a moderate drought. tomorrow morning with lows in the middle 20s, make sure to protect tender vegetation.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Milder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 53 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: S 5-10 mph Friday: Cloudy with a few sprinkles or drizzle. High 49 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday night: Cloudy with rain & snow showers after midnight. Low 37 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Rain and snow in the morning changing to rain (.40″) late. High 41 (feel like 33) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Periods of light rain (.25″) Low 37 (feel like 32) Winds: N 5-15 mph

Sunday: Cloudy & warmer with some morning showers. High 53 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week will be warmer with highs around 60 degrees!

White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.