Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny + breezy, high of 71

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Enjoy a pleasant day with a mix of sunshine and clouds! The temperature will rise to a comfortable 71°, complemented by gentle northwestern winds of 5 to 10 mph. Perfect weather to get outside and soak in the day!
Weather Alert
Next week, temperatures are expected to be in the 70s, with Tuesday and Friday reaching 80 degrees!
5-Day Outlook
Today: Some sun & clouds. High 71 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with some rain (.25) late. Low 49 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy and cooler with rain (.50″). High 51 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Friday night: Chilly with periods of rain (1″) & a thunderstorm. Low 47 Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Morning showers with some breaks of afternoon sunshine, breezy, and milder. High 66 Winds: NW 15-20 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 48 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Mother’s Day: Sunny, breezy, and a pleasant Mother’s Day. High 72 Winds: NW 10-15
Sunday night: Clear & chilly. Low 43 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Lots of sun and nice. High 77 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The forecast for Memorial Day, Monday May 26th, predicts cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.