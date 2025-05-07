    Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny + breezy, high of 71

    Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

    Today’s Weather


    Enjoy a pleasant day with a mix of sunshine and clouds! The temperature will rise to a comfortable 71°, complemented by gentle northwestern winds of 5 to 10 mph. Perfect weather to get outside and soak in the day!

    Weather Alert

    Next week, temperatures are expected to be in the 70s, with Tuesday and Friday reaching 80 degrees!

    5-Day Outlook

    Today: Some sun & clouds. High 71 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

    Tonight: Cloudy with some rain (.25) late. Low 49 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

    Friday: Cloudy and cooler with rain (.50″). High 51 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

    Friday night: Chilly with periods of rain (1″) & a thunderstorm. Low 47 Winds: NE 5-15 mph

    Saturday: Morning showers with some breaks of afternoon sunshine, breezy, and milder. High 66 Winds: NW 15-20 mph

    Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 48 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

    Mother’s Day: Sunny, breezy, and a pleasant Mother’s Day. High 72 Winds: NW 10-15

    Sunday night: Clear & chilly. Low 43 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

    Monday: Lots of sun and nice. High 77 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

    Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

    Weather Patterns We’re Watching

    The forecast for Memorial Day, Monday May 26th, predicts cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees

    White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

    Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

    Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

