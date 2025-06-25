Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny, cooler, high of 76

5-Day Outlook

Today: Some sun then clouds and comfortable. High 76 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 70 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 59 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy & cool with rainy periods with increasing humidity. High 69 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy & humid with some showers. Low 61 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: A shower in the morning; otherwise, mostly cloudy & humid. High 78 (feel like 81) Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 62 (feel like 65) Winds: Light & Variable

Monday (Last day of June): Warmer & humid with some sunshine. High 89 (feel like 94) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mainly clear, warm, & humid. Low 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for next Friday, July 4th, predicts a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures reaching a comfortable mid-80s.

Get Out!

Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach

Weather: Partly sunny.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid 60s

Winds: East Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 60 degrees.

Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.1 feet (MLLW) 06:50 AM. High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 12:48 PM EDT.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach: East winds of approximately 5 mph will shift to the southeast in the afternoon. Waves will be around 1 foot. The weather will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will not be as warm, with highs near 70 degrees. The chance of rain is 20 percent, and the water temperature is 70 degrees.



