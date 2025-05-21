Thursday’s weather: Nor’easter brings strong winds and rain, high of 49

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
A nor’easter with strong winds (gusts over 35 mph tonight) will bring periods of cold rain (0.50″). The high temperature expected is 49°F—winds: NE 15- 25+ mph.
The Week Ahead
A spring nor’easter is expected to bring cold rain and raw winds with gusts exceeding 35 mph from today through tonight, producing about 1 inch of rain. In the White Mountains, above 4,000 feet, some snow tonight is anticipated, with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. The higher elevations of the Kancamagus Highway may become snow-covered.
5-Day Outlook
Today: A nor’easter with a raw wind (gusts over 35 mph) with periods of cold rain (.50″). High 49 Winds: NE 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Windy with rain (.50″). Low 42 Winds: NNE 15-25+ mph
Friday: Cloudy & cool with morning showers. High 56 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy with a few showers late. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Cloudy & cool with a brief shower or two. High 60 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Milder & breezy with some sun & clouds. High 65 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 48 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Memorial Day: Some sun & clouds. High 71 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week temperatures in the 70s with the weekend around 80 degrees!
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon changing to snow (3-6″). Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.