Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny and mild, high of 74

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s weather



The weather is pleasant and mild with a mix of sunshine and clouds, reaching a high of 74 degrees.

Outlook for Oct. 3-7

Today: Pleasant and mild with some sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild with some fog. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Morning areas of fog; followed by intervals of clouds and sunshine, comfortably warm. High 78 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: The morning will bring scattered showers followed by sunshine in the afternoon. High 72 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear & chilly. Low 46 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Clouding up with showers late. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Cloudy with a few showers. High 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Clearing & chilly. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for Columbus Day, October 14, predicts abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: In the morning, summits will be shrouded in clouds before giving way to partly sunny skies. Expect highs in the mid-50s, with west winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The forecast is mostly cloudy with highs around 60 degrees. Expect southwest winds at up to 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph..

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page






