Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy and less humid, high of 85

Thursday’s Weather

Clouds will give way to sunshine, with breezy conditions and decreasing humidity. Expect a high of 85 degrees.

5-Day Forecast June 27-July 1

Today: Clouds giving way to some sun, breezy, and turning less humid. High 85 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High 78 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy & comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers by evening. High 78 Winds: S 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Warm & humid with some showers and a thunderstorm. Low 70 Winds: S 10-15 mph

Sunday: Very warm & humid with some thunderstorms. High 88 (feel like 91) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy & turning less humid. Low 61 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday (July 1st): Comfortable, not too warm, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. High 75 Winds: NNW -10 mph

Monday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 56 Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for the 4th of July suggests hazy, hot, and humid conditions, with highs reaching 90 degrees and heat index values in the mid-90s.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Showers are likely in the morning, followed by a possibility of showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s, except near 50 degrees at elevations above 5,000 feet. Expect northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of rain is 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Showers are likely in the morning, followed by a chance of showers in the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 60s. Westerly winds will be blowing at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of rain is 60 percent.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly cloudy until 11 AM, then mostly sunny. UV Index: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential: None. High Temperature: In the upper 70s. Winds: West winds around 5 mph. Water Temperature: 61 degrees. Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.5 feet (MLLW) 10:27 AM. High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 04:30 PM. Jump in a Lake Westerly winds will be approximately 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Expect waves ranging from 2 to 4 feet. The skies will be partly sunny with a high likelihood of showers, primarily in the morning. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s. There’s a 60 percent chance of rain. The threat of lightning is low, indicating a minimal chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature will be around 70 degrees.

