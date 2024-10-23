Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy, high of 64

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Periods of clouds and sunshine, with breezy and cooler conditions. Expect a high of 64 degrees.

Outlook for Oct. 23-27

Today: Times of clouds & sunshine, breezy and cooler. High 64 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Mainly clear & cold. Low 38 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 61 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High 64 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph

Saturday night: Clear & cold. Low 35 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler with a chilly breeze. High 53 Winds: NW 15-20+ mph

Sunday night: Clear and cold with a frost & freeze. Low 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Chilly sunshine. High 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clear & cold. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable

Scary-good forecast!

On the last day of October, Halloween will be sunny and quite warm, with highs in the upper 70s. For trick-or-treaters, temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Colder than normal on Sunday and Monday—the last 3 days of October temperatures warming into the 70s.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-50s. Southwest winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The forecast is mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Expect light and variable winds, shifting to the southwest at around 10 mph in the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. mph.ds, shifting to the southwest at around 10 mph in the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page





