Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid, high of 94

Anticipate breezy, hot, and humid weather with periods of sunshine. There’s a risk of dehydration and heatstroke during intense activities. The high will be 94 degrees, feeling like 97.

Today is the sixth straight day of 90-degree weather, marking the second heat wave, with temperatures expected to remain at or above 90 degrees until next Wednesday.

Tonight: Some clouds & humid. Low 69 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Friday: Some sun, hot, and not as muggy. High 94 (feel like 94) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy & humid; expect a few showers late at night. Low 72 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Hot & humid with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 91 (feel like 96) Winds SW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 68 Winds Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High 95 (feel like 98) Winds W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mainly clear, warm, and humid. Low 71 Winds Light& Variable

Monday: Some sun, hot, & humid. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 93 (feel like 95) Winds SW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

The heat and humidity may persist until next Wednesday.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Showers are likely, with a possibility of thunderstorms in the morning, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may bring heavy rainfall in the morning. Expect highs around 70 degrees. Southwest winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by summits appearing intermittently through the clouds. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in the morning, with showers being likely. The afternoon may also bring a chance of thunderstorms. Some of the morning thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall. Expect highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be light and variable, shifting to the south at around 10 mph in the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.

Weather : Mostly cloudy until 5 PM, then mostly sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.

South winds will range from 5 to 10 mph. Expect waves of approximately 1 foot at the lake’s north end and about 2 feet at the south end. The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny later. Morning patchy fog is likely, with a possibility of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could bring heavy rainfall in the morning. It will be humid, with temperatures reaching the lower 80s. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain. The moderate lightning threat indicates that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 77 degrees.