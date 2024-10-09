Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, cool and breezy, high of 57

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Anticipate cooler temperatures with intermittent sunshine and a brisk breeze. The high will be 57 degrees, feeling more like 53.

Outlook for Oct. 10-14

Today: Partial sunshine & cooler with a chilly breeze. High 57 (feel like 53) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clearing & cool. Low 42 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny, breezy, & nice. High 65 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and not as cool. Low 51 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, & mild. High Near 70 Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & cold. Low 39 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Expect a cool day with some sun early with afternoon showers likely. High 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Cloudy with some showers. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Columbus Day: Mostly cloudy & cool. High near 60 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Monday night: Clearing & cold. Low 38 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton, categorized as a formidable Category 3-4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, made landfall late last night. A record-breaking storm surge occurred near and just south of where the eye came ashore, with a surge of 15-20 feet impacting areas of Tampa Bay, Sarasota, and Venice. By this afternoon, Milton is expected to exit the east coast of Florida, downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next weekend looks dry with temperatures in the 60s and approaching 70 degrees on Sunday.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The summits will be obscured, with a possibility of snow showers. Rain showers may occur in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds will be around 30 mph, increasing to about 45 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 75 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Wind chill values could be as low as 2 degrees above zero.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Peaks will appear and disappear among the clouds, with a possibility of rain showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs around 40 degrees. Expect northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 60 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain, with wind chill values dropping as low as 14 degrees.



Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page





