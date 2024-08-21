Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 73

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Pleasant today with a mix of sun and clouds. High of 73 degrees.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 22-Aug. 26

Today: Nice with some sun & clouds. High 73 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph



Tonight: Mainly clear & cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable



Friday: Sunny & nice. High Around 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph



Friday night: Clear & cool. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable



Saturday: Mostly sunny & very warm. High 86 Winds: Light & Variable



Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable



Sunday: Mostly sunny & very warm. High 87 Winds: W 5-10 mph



Sunday night: Some clouds & slightly more humidity. Low 63 Winds: SW5-10 mph



Monday: Some sun, slightly humid with some spot afternoon thunderstorms. High 81 (feel like 84) Winds: SW 5-10 mph



Monday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable



Weather Patterns We’re Watching



Prepare for a sunny Labor Day with temperatures around 80 degrees. The Labor Day weekend may heat up, with temperatures ranging from 88 to 93 degrees.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured with a possibility of showers. Expect highs around 50 degrees. Northwest winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured with a possibility of showers. Expect highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds will be around 10 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Mostly sunny.

: Mostly sunny. UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the lower 70s.

: In the lower 70s. Winds : West winds 5 to 10 mph.

: West winds 5 to 10 mph. Water Temperature : 66 degrees.

: 66 degrees. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Hampton Beach Tides: Low tide at -1.1 feet (MLLW) will occur at 08:01 AM, followed by a high tide of 9.8 feet (MLLW) at 01:58 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Westerly winds are expected at approximately 10 mph, with wave heights near one foot. The forecast is mostly sunny with a small chance of afternoon showers. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s, with a 20 percent chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature will be around 72 degrees.





