Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 78

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s weather

Enjoy a pleasant mix of sunshine and clouds with a high of 78 degrees.

Outlook for Sept. 18-22

Today: Some sun and clouds. High 78 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 63 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy and not as warm with some showers. High 68 Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Friday night: Cloudy and cool with some showers. Low 55 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine, accompanied by a few showers; the weather will be cooler with a brisk breeze. High 65 Winds: NNE 10-15+ mph

Saturday night: Cloudy & cool. Low 50 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Sunday (First day of Fall): Some sun & clouds with a brisk feel. High 65 Winds: NE 10-15+ mph

Sunday night: Few clouds & chilly. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 67 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Monday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable

Breaking news

Here comes the September feel and much-needed showers. Following a period of warmth and dryness, the quintessential September ambiance returns, accompanied by showers.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The last week of September is set to start with cooler temperatures, anticipated to climb to 80 degrees by the weekend.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny later on. Expect highs in the mid-60s with northeast winds to 10 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to partly sunny conditions. Expect highs in the lower 70s with light and variable winds.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

