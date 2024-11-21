Thursday’s weather: Rain and wind, high of 47

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Thursday’s Weather

Expect cloudy and windy conditions with cooler temperatures and periods of rain totaling half an inch, which will be beneficial due to the ongoing drought. The high will be 47 degrees, feeling more like 41, with northeast winds at 10 to 20+ mph.

5-Day Outlook

Tonight: Periods of Rain (.50″) & windy. Low 41 (feel like 32) Winds: E 15-25 mph

Friday: Some morning sun with a couple of afternoon showers (.15″). High 50 (feel like 45) Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Friday night: Few showers. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & windy with a few afternoon showers. High 48 (feel like 37) Winds: NW 20-25+ mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, & chilly. Low 37 (feel like 32) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Chilly breeze with a mix of sun & clouds. High 50 (feel like 43) Winds: WNW 15-20 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 40 (feel like 30) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph

Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 52 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds. Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, predicts a colder air with some sunshine with highs in the upper 30s. Possible snow on Black Friday????

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Snow is likely in the morning, followed by more snow in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid-30s. East winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph. The probability of snow is close to 100 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be obscured. There’s a possibility of rain in the morning, with rain becoming more likely in the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.

Bretton Woods reopens on Saturday.. Please refer to this link for updates and information on additional ski area openings.





