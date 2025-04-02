Thursday’s weather: Rainy and breezy, high of 62

Today’s Weather



Expect morning rain, followed by considerable cloudiness and warmer temperatures. The afternoon will bring breezy conditions. The high will reach 62 degrees (feels like 59 degrees). Winds will be from the south at 10-15+ mph.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Morning rain; otherwise, considerable cloudiness and warmer, becoming breezy in the afternoon. High 62 (feel like 59) Winds: S 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Cloudy & mild. Low 50 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday: Breezy and delightful, featuring a mix of vibrant sunshine and clouds. High 62 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 38 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Saturday: Early morning sun giving way to clouds with rain (.25″) developing in the afternoon. High 46 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Periods of rain (.25″) and drizzle. Low 37 (feel like 30) Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Expect light rain early, with a few afternoon showers, with moments of sunshine and milder. High 64 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Few showers with some drizzle and mild. Low 39 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Early morning showers with some afternoon sun & cool. High 46 (feel like 42) Winds: NNW 5-15 mph

Monday night: Rain showers mixing with snow showers late. Low 34 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week begins cool with highs in 40s and concludes with highs in the 50s.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph… except southwest 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Sleet and freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.