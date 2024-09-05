Thursday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 80

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather



Get ready for a beautiful day with sunny skies and pleasant weather—today’s high of 80 degrees.

5-Day Forecast Sept. 5-9

Today: Sunny & nice. High 80 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & cool. Low 54 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 62 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun & clouds with low levels of humidity. High 75 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Expect overcast skies and brief morning rain, followed by a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon with the possibility of a shower. High 71 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Clearing. Low 52 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 75 Winds: W 5-10 mph Monday night: Maily clear & cool. Low 52 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

The potential for rainy weather may affect weekend plans, especially on Sunday. Keep checking Manchester and Nashua Ink Link for updates on the weekend weather.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Get ready for fantastic weather next week with dry conditions and above-normal temperatures, reaching up to 80 degrees.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Get ready for a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the lower 60s. You can expect a gentle southern breeze of up to 10 mph to add to the pleasant atmosphere.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Get ready for a beautiful day! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs around 70. You’ll feel a gentle breeze from the south, with winds up to 10 mph and the occasional gust up to 25 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.









