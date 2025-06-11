Thursday’s weather: Sunny, breezy, delightful all around, high of 84

Weather Ahead Dryer weather is anticipated over the next two days, accompanied by westerly winds. These conditions may bring back haze from Canadian wildfires across New Hampshire. As of June 4, Canadian government statistics indicated that nearly 6 million acres of forest had been burned by wildfires, mainly in the central region of the country. By June 7, there were over 200 active fires ongoing, resulting in significant smoke & haze throughout New England.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Breezy with hazy sunshine. High 84 Winds: W 10-20+ mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Friday: Pleasant with a mix of sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Becoming cloudy with few showers late. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: A couple of morning showers; otherwise, cooler with variable cloudiness. High 65 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mainly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Father’s Day: Cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Some clouds. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Some sun, warmer, and pleasant. High 70 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 51 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Get ready to soak up the summer vibes next week with summer arriving next Friday, as temperatures are projected to soar into the delightful 70s and 80s! Perfect weather for outdoor adventures!

Get Out!

Take a Hike: Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 50s… except around 50 at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach Weather: Sunny. Thunderstorm Potential: None. High Temperature: In the lower 80s. Winds: West winds around 10 mph. Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature: 55 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach West winds approximately 15 mph with gusts reaching up to25 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Predominantly sunny skies. High temperatures in the upper 70s. No thunderstorms are expected during this period. Water temperature is 61 degrees.