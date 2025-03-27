Thursday’s weather: Sunny, breezy, high of 49

Today’s Weather

Get ready for a delightful day ahead! With mostly sunny skies and a refreshing breeze, we’re looking at a high of 49 degrees, though it might feel a bit cooler at 41. Winds from the west-northwest are expected to whip through at 10 to 20+ mph, adding to the invigorating atmosphere. Perfect weather to enjoy some time outdoors!





5-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 49 (feel like 41) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low 32 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Party to mostly cloudy and breezy. High 52 (feel like 48) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph

Friday night: Cloudy with rain and snow showers after midnight. Low 34 (feel like 30) Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Cooler with snow mixed with rain changing to rain. High 39 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with rain and drizzle. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain (.25″). High 42 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Rain (.25″) & drizzle. Low 37 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Monday: Milder with periods of showers. High 57 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy & mild with evening showers. Low 40 Winds:

April Showers

April showers will commence earlier this year for the last three days of March.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Tuesday, for Aprils’ Fools Day, expect some sunshine with highs near 50 degrees.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.