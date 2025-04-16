Thursday’s weather: Sunny, breezy, high of 59

Today’s Weather

Expect a mostly sunny day with refreshing wind. The temperature will reach a high of 59 degrees, though it may feel like a cooler 54 degrees. Winds from the northwest will blow at 10 to 20+ mph, adding a brisk touch to the day. Enjoy the pleasant weather!

Weather Alerts

As the days grow longer, here are some fascinating facts about sunrise and sunset! The first sunrise before 6 AM will occur tomorrow at 5:59 AM. For Easter, sunrise services will commence at 5:56 AM. When is the longest day in Manchester and Nashua? The longest day in Manchester and Nashua will be on Saturday, June 21. What is the earliest sunrise in Manchester and Nashua? The earliest sunrise for Manchester and Nashua is scheduled for Sunday June 15, at 5:07 AM. What is the latest sunset time in Manchester and Nashua? The latest sunset in Manchester and Nashua occurs on Thursday, June 26, at 8:30 PM.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, & milder. High 59 (feel like 54) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Tonight: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 34 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Friday: Warmer with sunshine giving way to clouds. High 67 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Cloudy & mild with showers. Low 49 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Saturday: Some sun, breezy & very warm. High Approaching 80 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Clearing and breezy. Low 55 (feel like 45) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph

Easter Sunday (Sunrise 5:56 AM): Windy and cooler with some sun & clouds. High 58 (feel like 54) Winds: NW 10-25+

Sunday night: Clearing, breezy, and chilly. Low 37 (feel like 34) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Monday: Some morning sun with some afternoon clouds. High 62 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some showers. Low 45 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Starting next week, the last week of April temperatures will be in the 60s!!

White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.