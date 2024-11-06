Thursday’s weather: Sunny, breezy, high of 66

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Follow our YouTube channel here.

Thursday’s Weather

Mostly sunny and breezy, though not quite record-breaking warmth. The high is 66 degrees.

Outlook for Nov. 7-11

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and nice but not the record warmth. High 66 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & mild. High 63 Winds: W 10-20 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear, breezy, & colder. Low 37 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny & cool with a brisk breeze. High 52 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Saturday night: Clear & cold. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy & milder. High 57 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy & mild. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Veteran’s Day: An early morning shower with some afternoon sun. High 62 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable

Record warmth yesterday!

Yesterday’s all-time November high reached 80 degrees, breaking the previous record of 79 set in 2022. Additionally, the daily high of 80 degrees exceeded the former record of 77, also established in 2022.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Tuesday & Wednesday will be dry with mild temperatures around 60.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph… except northwest 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by summits appearing intermittently through the clouds. Expect highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds will blow at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph. Wind chill values may drop as low as 11.





