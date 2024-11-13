Thursday’s weather: Sunny, cooler high of 48

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Thursday’s Weather



Enjoy a refreshing day with some sunshine and cool temperatures, reaching a high of 48 degrees. With a gentle north wind at 5 to 10 mph, it’s the perfect weather to get outside and enjoy the crisp air!



5- Day Outlook Nov. 14-18

Today: Some sunshine & cool. High 48 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Breezy with sunshine giving way to clouds and milder. High 54 (feel like49) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 39 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Windy with some sun & clouds. High 58 (feel like 50) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear & breezy. Low 39 (feel like 31) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Partly sunny & breezy. High 58 (feel like 53) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & mild. High 61 (feel like 57) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 43 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Get ready for some much-needed moisture! Significant rainfall is on the horizon, with showers anticipated from next Wednesday through Friday. We could be looking at around an inch of rain.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.





