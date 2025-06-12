Together; A gallery show about Community. An interview with curator Amy Regan.

“Together” features artworks by Cassidy Thurber, Michael Cirelli, and Keith Spiro. In this exhibition, each artist uses the medium of photography to explore communities: familial, lifestyle, and creative.

Together opens with a reception Saturday June 14, 2025 from 5-7pm at See Saw Art. The public is invited.

See Saw Art is a 120 square foot exhibition space located within Mosaic Art Collective at 66 Hanover Street, Suite 201, in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Why is this show called TOGETHER?

When I plan an exhibition, I intend to create an experience that both showcases each artist, and makes a larger conversation. When the idea was pitched, and thinking about one artists’ artwork, I thought instantly along the lines of community, and how photographers are uniquely positioned to capture community.



What made you bring together these photographers when you don’t often have just photographers in a See Saw Gallery show?

In most exhibitions at See Saw Art there are a number of different mediums featured. I wanted to go in a different direction with Together, and really spend some time contemplating the unique ability of photographers to be so closely embedded with their subject matter.



What impressed you the most?

These photographs are very high quality and demonstrate the craft of each artist. I intentionally chose artists at different stages of their careers; a recent college graduate, an accomplished educator, and a retired professional, to examine the through line of their abilities and perspectives.

Surprised you in a fun way?

Each artist’s collection is created during a sort of down time, the in between spaces of life. In Cassidy Thurber’s artworks, she is finding these moments and compositions while spending time with her family. In Michael Cirelli’s artworks, the skateboarders are between tricks, working though their projects, at a moment of stillness and contemplation. In Keith Spiro’s artworks, we find the musicians during rehearsal. These behind the scenes moments delight me, and show moments that are private and important to understanding the subject matter.

How might the audience react/respond to the art?

The audience might react and respond to the artworks by discussing the pieces with the artist at the reception, or following the artists online to keep up with them. These artworks might also inspire the audience to look at the beauty and necessity of their own communities and how they can share and learn from them.

Together Show information at a glance.

‘Together’ features artworks by Cassidy Thurber, Michael Cirelli, and Keith Spiro.

In this exhibition, each artist uses the medium of photography to explore communities: familial, lifestyle, and creative.

Opening Reception: Saturday, June 14 from 5:00-7:00 pm

On view: June 14-29, 2025

Artist Talks

Join us at an Artist Talk with ‘Together’ artists to learn about their artworks currently on view, their studio process, and what being an artist means to them.

Michael Cirelli on Tuesday, June 17 at 7:30 pm ET

Keith Spiro on Monday, June 23 at 7:30 pm ET

Join us via Instagram Live at @see.saw.art_ for a fun conversation and Q&A session!

All artworks will be available for viewing and purchase here by June 14.

Please email [email protected] for questions or inquiries.

Visit – Gallery Hours

Check the website for gallery hours which vary by week but are generally Friday, Saturday and Sundays or by appointment.

See Saw Art is located at 66 Hanover Street, Suite 201 (second floor), Manchester, New Hampshire. On nights and weekends, our street level door is locked. Look for our sign and give the doorbell a ring for entry. See you soon!

Want to visit the gallery but can’t make it during open hours? More viewing times are available when you book an appointment. Our absolute favorite thing is to share each exhibition and talk about the works on view – don’t be shy!

Owned and operated by Rochester Museum of Fine Arts co-founder, Amy Regan, See Saw Art features invitational and open call exhibitions on a monthly basis.

Greetings from Manchester NH – where you’ll find a vibrant and growing Arts and Music culture.