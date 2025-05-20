Tony Sapienza says ten years is enough on Board of Mayor and Aldermen

Anthony Sapienza on May 6, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – During the new business period of the May 20th Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Ward 5 Alderman Tony Sapienza announced that he will not be seeking to run for a sixth term later this year.

“I’m grateful for all the city does and I’m grateful for all the good things that you don’t hear about,” he said following the meeting.

Sapienza also had praise for Ward 5 Board of School Committee Member Jason Bonilla during his remarks. Bonilla has announced that he will be running for the Ward 5 Aldermanic slot this fall. Sapienza referred to Bonilla as a fine young man and hoped that more young people will serve as elected officials in Manchester moving forward.

Jason Bonilla on Apr. 14, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Bonilla provided the following statement to Manchester Ink Link later in the evening following the meeting.

“I never forget about those who came before me, and to those who took a chance on me, Tony has served for a decade in Ward 5 and I am thankful for his kind words and support. Tony played a critical role in nominating me to be appointed to the Board of School Committee almost 4 years ago, I am honored that he is willing to pass the torch to me at this time! The opportunity to represent ward 5 on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen would be an honor.”