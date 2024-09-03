Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down 101 East at I-95 exit for six hours

A tractor-trailer overturned on 101 East shutting down the I-95 exit ramp for six hours. Photo/NH State Police

HAMPTON, NH – The driver of a tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries following a rollover crash in Hampton Monday night.

On September 2, at 7:41 p.m., State Police troopers from Troop A responded to Route 101 eastbound at the exit ramp for Interstate 95 for a report of a crash involving a tractor-trailer that had overturned.

The preliminary investigation at the scene determined a 2017 Freightliner hauling a flatbed trailer loaded with construction material, driven by Haixuan Guo, 48, of Eastvale, Calif., had exited Route 101 east via the ramp to I-95 when, for reasons that remain under investigation, Guo lost control of the truck while negotiating a curve, resulting in the truck and trailer overturning. After overturning, the tractor-trailer came to rest partially on the travel portion of the exit ramp, and partially on the grass shoulder located along the left side of the exit ramp.

As a result of the crash, significant debris was scattered throughout the area and the truck was found to be leaking diesel fuel. Guo was also initially entrapped within the cab of the truck but was extricated by responding firefighters. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

While Troopers investigated the scene and emergency personnel worked to mitigate the fuel spill, and conducted an extensive effort to remove the truck and trailer along with all associated debris, the exit ramp was closed to traffic for approximately six hours. The scene was ultimately cleared and the exit ramp was reopened at 1:42 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Members of Troop A were assisted at the scene by members of the Troop G barracks, the Hampton Police Department, the Hampton Fire Department, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, and National Wrecker Service.

All aspects of the crash remain under further investigation. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Seth Parker at Seth.W.Parker@DOS.NH.GOV.