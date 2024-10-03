Trinity boys settle for tie with Newfound

MANCHESTER, NH — In soccer, there are tie games that can feel like championship victories and there are tie games that can leave you feeling like you just gargled with vinegar.

For Trinity High, Wednesday afternoon’s 1-1 tie against visiting Newfound Regional was clearly the latter.

Freshman Isaac Pichette had the lone goal for Trinity, coming on a header in the 68th minute.

To a player, the Pioneers were downcast as they walked off the field, their minds replaying near-misses and squandered opportunities.

Trinity High freshman Isaac Pichette has his scoring bid go just wide. Just a few minutes later, Pichette would score on a head ball to give the Pioneers a 1-1 tie against Newfound Regional.

“I think we’re still struggling for consistency,” said Trinity Head Coach Mark Papp. “Between injuries and sickness, I think we’ve played 11 games with 11 different starting lineups. It makes it difficult to create chemistry.”

With the tie, Trinity ran its record to 4-3-4. But the Pioneers are unbeaten in their last six games (3-0-3) and the disappointment etched on the faces of the players after the final whistle was evidence of the the expectations they have for themselves as a team.

”it’s good to be in a place where you’re frustrated with a draw,” said Papp. “You’re getting points and frustrated that you should have done better. So, that’s a step in the right direction.”

Newfound moved to 1-7-1 on the year.

Trinity’s ever-changing starting lineups have often resulted in sluggish starts for the Pioneers and Wednesday’s game was no exception. While Trinity dominated the midfield, it had difficulty generating quality scoring chances. The result was a scoreless first half.

Feeling a bit of confidence, Newfound came out aggressively in the second half and took the lead in the 47th minute on a goal by Jayden Belyea.

It was just the seventh goal in nine games for Newfound.

Falling behind seemed to light a fire under Trinity and the Pioneers’ front seven began to attack with increased urgency.

Pichette was robbed in the 55th minute on a diving stop by keeper Tyrone Belyea. Later, Pichette would find himself with an open net off a free kick by Andrew Wood, but had a heard time getting off a clean shot and the ball sailed wide.

Trinity’s best chance came in the 66th minute, when junior Connor Cote was knocked to the ground in the penalty area, resulting in a penalty kick. Cote tried to go top-shelf, over Belyea, but the just went just over the crossbar.

Trinity High forward Connor Cote can't convert a penalty shot in the second half of the Pioneers' 1-1 tie with Newfound Regional on Wednesday.

Trinity continued to press the attack and were finally able to net the equalizer in the 68th minute. Wood chipped a perfect placed free kick from 30 yards out and Pichette headed into the far corner for the goal.

Keeper Daniel St. Germaine finished with eight saves for the Pioneers.

Trinity is off until Tuesday, when they travel to Mascoma Valley for a 3:30 pm game.