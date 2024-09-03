Trinity High School unveils St. Joseph Junior High and completion of Phase 1 of campus expansion

Bishop Peter Libasci, left, blesses the new St. Joseph Junior High School on Aug. 29, 2024. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – Trinity High School chaplain Rev. Rory Traynor set a tone of unity during his opening prayer, offered during last week’s ceremony officially launching – and blessing – the expanded campus of the Catholic high school.

“Be with us this day when we unite under one roof Trinity High School and St. Joseph Junior High School. Let dwell within these walls a spirit of charity, gentleness, kindness and unity. And may we who work, study or teach be united as one by your holy spirit that being so united to each other will make witness and model for the world the unity of mankind.”

Rev. Traynor’s opening prayer was followed by remarks from David Thibault, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the diocese of Manchester, and Nathan Stanton, President of Trinity High School and St. Joseph Junior High, who both expanded on the theme of unity – and progress.

Thibault called the unification of the two schools a “visible witness to the presence of Catholic education in Manchester and across the entire diocese” and signals that Catholic education is thriving in New Hampshire.

He thanked those who helped see the project through.

“Watching this process unfold from its conception eight years ago to this ribbon-cutting and blessing of the building today, all of the people who’ve worked on this project were an example of what the students will be learning, witnessing and modeling inside this new and beautiful space,” Thibault said.

Stanton underscored the demanding timetable of the project, which felt like an epic cinematic prize fight at times.

“We did it in 18 months – which felt like Rocky Balboa in 18 rounds, and I just want to say ‘We did it, baby!’, Stanton said. “This historic occasion marks not just the unveiling of a building but the beginning of a new chapter in our community’s Catholic education. As we open these doors we celebrate the 100th anniversary of St. Joseph school, which all began at Pine Street, down the road.”

Stanton said that the building, while an incredible new chapter for Trinity, is not the most important part of the celebration.

Crucifixes from the old St. Joseph School were blessed by Bishop Libasci to be installed in the new addition. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Trinity High School chaplain Rev. Rory Traynor delivers the invocation for the blessing of the new Trinity Junior/Senior high school building, seen in the background. Photo/Carol Robidoux

“This building will be a cornerstone for the bright future of many students,” Stanton said. “I know it hasn’t been easy. Today we celebrate far more than a building. The entrance to our school has a new chapel which welcomes families to know that faith is at the center of everything we do here at St. Joe’s and Trinity. Christ is present here. We celebrate the possibilities.”

Mayor Jay Ruais remarked on the significance of a ribbon-cutting – although a mainstay of his job – one he said represents new opportunity and a new beginnings.

“Ribbon cuttings are the culmination of someone having a dream and taking a risk, then seeing a project through to the end – and I know if felt like 18 rounds, but I’ve got to tell you living around the corner and driving by it every day – and I feel like it was just yesterday – but it was 18 months ago we raised the beam and signed it. It’s incredible to see the progress you’ve made,” Ruais said.

“So often in life we tend to focus more on the successes, in winning and the end result of the game instead of the important journey along the way, with all of its struggles and setbacks. The journey, to me, is what teaches us life’s most important lessons. It tests our resolve and forces us to dig deeper when we need to. There are no shortcuts. There are no straight lines,” Ruais said.

Hard work and dedication – along with strong partners – are what push such projects to the finish line, he said.

“And that’s true whether it’s a new restaurant on Elm Street or a new airline being being brought into Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, or a school right here on Bridge Street,” Ruais said.

Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais addresses the crowd of students, teachers, alumni and other guests for the Aug. 29 ribbon-cutting at St. Joseph Junior High School. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Bishop Peter A. Libasci was then called on to offer a holy water blessing of the exterior of the new addition as well a sprinkle for an array of crucifixes laid across several tables, which were recovered from the former junior high school to be added to the new building. They are relics of the past and will be a familiar link between what was and what will be.

With the Bishop’s blessing and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting by Mayor Jay Ruais, the expanded campus of Trinity High School was ready to receive the first class of students Sept. 4 who will call this building home for the next six school years.

What’s old is new – and then some

The addition of St. Joseph to the Trinity campus, located at the intersection of Bridge Street and Mammoth Road, melds seamlessly with the existing high school building. Features of the four-story addition include some shared resources – a state-of-the-art music room, and a cutting-edge media technology room, but the goal is “separate but equal,” said Stanton, during a tour of the building in late spring.

“The new wing will give kids their space – for example, the uniform colors are completely different from the high school,” said Stanton. And while administrators for both schools are located on the same floor, they are in separate wings – branding throughout the building will help students and visitors to know if they are in the junior or senior high school.

Stanton said another point of pride is the robotics lab, noting that St. Joe’s initiated a FIRST Robotics after school club which will now take shape as part of the curriculum, with a classroom including work stations where students can actually run the robots they’re working on.

Denise Brewitt, Director of Institutional Advancement, said that while Trinity continues to maintain its top-level academic curriculum, they have added a career readiness program to the mix, which allows students to not only track their academic progress but even explore various trades and vocations.

Trinity High School class of 2012 alum Connor O’Shaughnessy, left, with Denise Brewitt, Director of Institutional Advancement during a construction walk-through back in April. O’Shaughnessy was one of three alumni who worked on the renovation project. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Through partnerships with local institutions and generous scholarships from donors, students will have access to hands-on training in fields such as HVAC, electrical work, and robotics. This initiative reflects Trinity’s commitment to preparing students for diverse career paths and empowering them with practical skills for the future, Brewitt said. Building such pathways to work into the curriculum is one of the many ways Trinity has responded to changes in culture and community, guided by the experiences of its many alumni.

Among those working diligently over the summer to complete the work was 2012 Trinity graduate Connor O’Shaughnessy, one of three Trinity alumni who worked as contractors on the expansion. Although he left high school a dozen years ago thinking college was his path forward, after one year he switched gears and became an electrician with Longchamps Electric.

“I love being part of the renovation project,” O’Shaughnessy said. “Plus it’s five minutes from home and great to see St. Joe’s finally get its own building back. I was there when it was on Pine Street.”

New workout equipment in a space that looks down over the gymnasium. Photo/Carol Robidoux

In addition to academic enhancements, the expansion project includes significant improvements to the school’s infrastructure. New science labs equipped with cutting-edge technology and robotics facilities will provide students with immersive learning experiences and opportunities to engage in STEM education. The renovation of classrooms and installation of modern ventilation systems creates conducive learning environments, ensuring students have access to the resources they need to thrive academically.

The expansion project also prioritizes the holistic wellbeing of students, with the addition of a fitness room open to all students and staff, and underscores Trinity’s commitment to promoting physical health and wellness as integral components of the educational experience, Brewitt said.

Moreover, the expansion project includes the creation of outdoor spaces, such as an amphitheater, Stations of the Cross, and a grotto, providing students with serene environments for reflection and outdoor learning opportunities.

“Trinity is a place where we really want to meet the kids where they are, and to encourage them,” Brewitt said. “The Trinity of 20 years ago was all high-end academic and in 20 years from now, it could look very different. And while we’re proud of our tradition of academics, which continues, what we want to do is open doors of opportunity that lead them wherever they want to go.”



Below: Gallery of St. Joseph Junior High construction in progress

Tours are available to the public by appointment. An open house is set for Oct. 24.