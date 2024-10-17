Trinity runs win streak to nine with 3-0 sweep of Raymond

MANCHESTER, NH — As well as the Trinity High girls volleyball team is playing right now, its coaching staff is well-aware the Pioneers will need to find another level, if they hope to make a serious run in the Division III State Tournament.

Trinity celebrated Senior Night, Wednesday evening, and ran its win streak to nine matches, with a 3-0 sweep of Raymond High, Wednesday. Set scores were 25-18, 25-19, 25-20.

Junior Sophia Romano’s booming serves (13 aces) helped carry Trinity High to a 3-0 win over @RaymondHSRams , Wednesday in #Manchester. The #Pioneers won their 9th straight match and ran their consecutive set streak to 27.@ths_pioneersbb @ManchInkLink @andrewsylvia @nhhssports pic.twitter.com/2ShVsN8hCF — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) October 17, 2024

All nine of the wins in Trinity’s streak have been sweeps, meaning the Pioneers have won 27 consecutive sets.

At 12-2, Trinity is tied with Portsmouth Christian and Concord Christian for second place in Division III, behind unbeaten Inter-Lakes (14-0). Trinity owns a 3-0 win over Portsmouth Christian this season and don’t have Concord Christian on its schedule.

In their win over Raymond (6-8), the Pioneers were led by setter Abby Santom, Sophia Romano and outside hitter Kim Bui. Romano, Trinity’s top server, used her booming jump serve to score 13 points on aces and service winners.

Trinity High wins a point on a kill by Sarah Harrison in the first set of its 3-0 win over @RaymondHSRams , Wednesday in #Manchester. The #Pioneers won their 9th straight match and ran their consecutive set streak to 27.@ths_pioneersbb @ManchInkLink @andrewsylvia @nhhssports pic.twitter.com/86q8NcPjqW — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) October 17, 2024

Bui, one of five Trinity seniors honored before the game, finished with eight kills and has developed an effective partnership with Santom'(12 assists) at the net. The two combined for several points, with Santom lofting perfectly placed sets and Bui finding an empty spot in the Raymond defense.

Sophomore Sarah Harrison and senior Nora Walsh added three kills apiece.

Coming off the emotion of the pre-game ceremony, Trinity came out sluggish and spotted Raymond a 9-3 lead. The Pioneers still trailed, 11-7, when Romano strode behind the back line for her first serves of the match and righted the ship. Romano won six straight service points, including four on aces, to give Trinity its first lead, 12-11.

Raymond managed to briefly retake the lead. But a 6-2 run, featuring four kills at the net by Bui, put Trinity in command, en route to a 25-18 win.

The second and third sets featured more of the same, as Raymond couldn’t match Trinity’s strong service game.

Trinity was also able to keep Raymond off-balance by varying their attack style. Rather than stick with a standard “dig-set-kill” strategy, the Pioneers would often go for winners on their second touch or even their first touch, often catching the Rams flat-footed.

Trinity High wins a point following a lengthy rally in the second set of its 3-0 win over @RaymondHSRams , Wednesday in #Manchester. The #Pioneers won their 9th straight match and ran their consecutive set streak to 27.@ths_pioneersbb @ManchInkLink @andrewsylvia @nhhssports pic.twitter.com/TCgDO1SBwD — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) October 17, 2024

