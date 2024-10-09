Trinity takes care of business, sweeps Mascenic Regional, 3-0

NEW IPSWICH, NH — With just four games remaining before the start of the State Tournament, Trinity High is playing its best volleyball of the season.

Wednesday night, the Pioneers won their seventh straight match, taking down Mascenic Regiomal, 3-0. Set scores were 25-21, 25-19 and 26-24.

All seven wins in Trinity’s current streak have been straight sets. In fact, the last time the Pioneers (10-2) lost a set was back on Sept. 13, in a 3-1 loss to Farmington.

Trinity sits in third place in the D-III standings, behind unbeaten Inter-Lakes (11-0) and Portsmouth Christian (11-1).

”We want to keep pushing, we want to keep improving. We want to go right to the end, to that championship,” said Trinity Head Coach Ashley Porter. “They play well, it was an exciting match. (Mascenic) is a great team.”

Trinity got contributions from numerous sources. Junior Sophia Romano and sophomore Josie Cecchetti provided a powerful service attack, while Lauren Souza and Sarah Harrison spent much of the match sliding across the floor of the Mascenic gymnasium, digging balls, keeping rallies alive and refusing to concede even a single point.

Up front, promising freshman Ava Tetu and senior Nora Walsh had their hands full but managed to hold their own against the talented front line of the Vikings (6-4)

Trinity spotted Mascenic an early lead in the opening set before rallying behind five straight points on the serve of Romano, to take a 10-8 lead. The run included two service winners and an ace by Romano.

Later in the set, the Pioneers reeled off six straight points on the serve of Cecchetti en route to a 25-21 win.

In the second set, Trinity built a 14-9 lead and never let Mascenic get close, rolling to a 25-19 win. Souza and Harrison were exceptional defense, saving several points through sheer will.

Trinity looked like it might coast to an easy win in the third set, building a 22-13 lead. But the Vikings battled back, climbing back into the set on the strength of a 10-1 run. Fiona Alix and Lyla Somero sparked the run with some athletic play and creative strategy near the net.

with the score tied 24-24 and Mascenic serving, Cecchetti scored on a clever second touch tap to a vacant spot, catching the Vikings napping.

It appeared as though Mascenic had evened the score at 25-all on a service fault by Kim Bui. However, the referee ordered the point replayed because the Mascenic student cheering section had made an unnaturally loud and distracting noise at the precise moment Bui was serving.

Given a second chance Bui was able to serve out the set and the match.

Trinity returns to action Friday, playing host to Franklin.