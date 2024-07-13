Trump safe after ear grazed with bullet in assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally

Screenshot from CNN video captured during rally where Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet.

BUTLER, PA – Donald Trump was injured when a gunman grazed him with a bullet during a rally Saturday.

WATCH: CNN video of the shooting during Trump’s remarks.

The gunman was reportedly killed by the Secret Service. A member of the crowd was also killed, and two others were seriously injured according to multiple media accounts of the shooting.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place,” Trump wrote of the incident later on his Truth Social media site.

According to CNN five shots were fired at Trump who grabbed his right ear before ducking to the ground. Secret Service agents immediately ran to Trump, surrounding him. They brought Trump to his feet and hurried him off the stage and into a waiting vehicle.

No details about the shooter were immediately available.