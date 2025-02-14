TSA Precheck enrollment event announced at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) in Manchester, New Hampshire. File Photo/Todd Bookman, NHPR

MANCHESTER, NH– Manchester-Boston Regional Airport will be hosting a TSA PreCheck® enrollment event in collaboration with IDEMIA, a TSA PreCheck authorized enrollment provider. Travelers will be able to enroll at 1 Airport Road, Manchester, NH 03103 from February 19-21 & February 24-27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The program is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents.

The enrollment process is quick, convenient and even faster when the application is completed online beforehand. The in-person enrollment requires that applicants provide proof of identity, proof of citizenship, fingerprints and a photo. IDEMIA offers TSA PreCheck enrollment for $78 and if approved, travelers get a five-year membership with the program.

Following the in-person enrollment appointment, most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in about three to five days. The KTN number must be added to flight reservations to enjoy TSA PreCheck benefits.

TSA PreCheck was created in December 2011 as a way to provide low-risk travelers with a smoother experience through airport security. It’s a great option for travelers looking to save time. Enrolled members do not need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts, or light jackets. They also access TSA PreCheck dedicated screening lanes at over 200 participating U.S. airports nationwide.

Those attending the enrollment event can bring their parking ticket inside to their appointment to be validated. The MHT enrollment event will be located adjacent to Baggage Claim 3 in the terminal lobby.

If you are unable to make the MHT enrollment event, but are still interested in enrolling in TSA PreCheck, please complete the application online and schedule an appointment at one of our 560+ enrollment centers nationwide.