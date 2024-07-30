Tuesday’s weather: Sunny, hot and humid with a high of 90

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather



Expect some sunshine, heat, and humidity with the possibility of a thunderstorm in some areas during the afternoon. The high will be around 90 degrees, feeling like 93.

5-Day Forecast July 20-Aug. 3

Today: Some sun, hot & humid with a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. High 90 (feel like 93) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Some clouds & humid. Low 69 Winds: S 10-15 mph

Wednesday (the last day of July): Some sun, not as warm, and muggy with spot afternoon thundershowers. High 82 (feel like 88) Winds: S 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & muggy. Low 69 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday (August 1st) Some sun, hot, and muggy with a hit-or-miss thunderstorm in spots. High 90 (feel like 96) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds, warm, and muggy. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Hot and muggy conditions with intervals of sunshine and clouds; an afternoon thunderstorm is possible. There’s a risk of dehydration and heatstroke during intense activities. High 93 (feel like 97) Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: An evening thunderstorm; otherwise, some clouds, muggy, and warm. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Hot and muggy with periods of clouds and sunshine, and the possibility of a thunderstorm in some areas during the afternoon. High 91 (feel like 96) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Some clouds, warm, and muggy. Low 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thursday, marking the beginning of August, could herald the onset of our third heat wave, with temperatures anticipated to surpass 90 degrees, persisting into the first weekend of August!



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by periods of summits clearing and clouding over. There’s a possibility of showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Expect highs in the upper 60s, except for temperatures in the lower 60s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of rain is 50 percent.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by summits appearing intermittently through the clouds. There’s a possibility of showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s. Expect southwest winds at speeds up to 10 mph and gusts reaching 30 mph. The probability of rainfall is 50 percent.



Hit the Beach

Weather : Mostly sunny with patchy fog. There is a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

: Mostly sunny with patchy fog. There is a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Thunderstorm Potential : Slight.

: Slight. High Temperature : In the upper 70s.

: In the upper 70s. Winds : South winds around 10 mph.

: South winds around 10 mph. Water Temperature : 66 degrees.

: 66 degrees. Surf Height : Around 3 feet.

: Around 3 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides Hampton: High tide of 7.9 feet (Mean Lower Low Water) at 07:39 AM. Low tide of 0.9 feet (Mean Lower Low Water) at 01:52 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Expect south winds traveling at 5 to 10 mph with wave heights around 1 foot. The morning may bring patchy fog, transitioning to partly sunny skies with a possibility of showers. Afternoon thunderstorms are also a possibility, with moderate lightning threats indicating potential storms. It will be humid, with temperatures peaking in the lower 80s and a 50 percent chance of rain. The water temperature will be around 74 degrees.