Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 73

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Tuesday’s Weather

On Election Day, expect some sunshine, with a few passing clouds and milder conditions. No significant weather issues should hinder your plans to go out and vote. The high will be around 73 degrees.

Outlook for Nov. 5-9

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine, windy with record warmth. Record High of 78 the record is 77 set in 2022. Winds: W 15-20 mph (The all-time record high for November is 79 set in 2022.)

Wednesday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 49 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunny and nice but cooler. High 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear & chilly. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High 61 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear, breezy, & colder. Low 39 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny & cool with a brisk breeze. High 52 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Don’t put away your flip-flops yet

The forecasted high temperature for Wednesday is expected to be a record-breaking 78 degrees, nearing the all-time November high of 79 degrees set in 2022.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for next Monday, Veteran’s Day, predicts temperatures above normal, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The summits will be obscured, with a possibility of morning showers and highs in the mid-50s. Expect west winds at 25 to 35 mph, increasing to 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. There is a 40 percent chance of rain.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by summits appearing intermittently through the clouds. Showers are possible in the morning. Expect highs in the mid-50s, with west winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 55 mph. The chance of rain is 50 percent.





