Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy but milder, high of 48

Today’s weather

Today will be mostly cloudy, but don’t let that fool you—it will feel nice and mild out there! Expect a few spotty showers this afternoon, but overall, it’s a great day to get outside with highs reaching 48.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Cloudy & mild with some spotty afternoon showers. High 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Partial clearing late & mild. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mild with some sun & clouds. High Near 50 (feel like 47) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds with some light snow after midnight. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Cloudy & windy with early morning light snow to showers. High 48 (feel like 40) Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 35 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Friday: Breezy with some clouds & sun. High 41 (feel like 38) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph

Friday night: Breezy with some clouds and much colder. Low 16 (feel like 9) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday (March 1st): Cloudy with some afternoon snow (1-2″). High 35 (feel like 29) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Evening light snow with some clearing late. Low 26 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

The final four days of February will be mild, with temperatures reaching the 40s and causing melting. March coming in like a lion on Saturday with another Alberta clipper system producing some light snow in the afternoon with 1-2″. Sunday some sun and cold with a gusty wind making the 30 degrees feeling like 19!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first day of Meteorological Spring, Saturday, March 1st will arrive like a lion, featuring a high of 35 degrees with some afternoon snow.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits will be obscured in the mor, followed by cloudy conditions. There is a chance of snow showers in the morning, with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values will be as low as 1 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.