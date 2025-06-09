Tuesday’s weather: A day wrapped in clouds, with some afternoon T-storms, high of 66

Weather Ahead Prepare for the Full Strawberry Moon! The solstice June 20 will officially mark the beginning of astronomical summer across the Northern Hemisphere, but before the change of seasons, one final celestial event is set to unfold. The Full Strawberry Moon will rise Tuesday evening and continue to illuminate the sky into Wednesday morning, offering a spectacular view visible worldwide. The name “Strawberry Moon” originates from the Indigenous Peoples of the northeastern United States, who associated the full moon of June with the start of the strawberry harvest season. Alongside this title, other historical names for June’s full moon include the Green Corn Moon, the Blooming Moon, and the Hatching Moon, reflecting various seasonal activities. For those who miss the Strawberry Moon on Tuesday night, there will still be an opportunity to witness it on Wednesday night, as the moon will retain its full appearance.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Cloudy with some showers and a spot late day thunderstorm. High 66 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clearing late. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine, breezy, & warmer; a hazy sky due to high altitude smoke from distant fires. High 83 Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: W 10-20+ mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mix of sun & clouds. High Near 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Becoming cloudy. Low 54 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy and not as warm; watching a storm to our south. High 65 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with a few passing showers. Low 52 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next weekend will start unsettled and end with some sunshine with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Get Out!

Take a Hike: Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach Weather: Overcast skies. Rain showers are probable, with a chance of thunderstorms and light drizzle. Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. High Temperature: In the lower 60s. Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph. Surf Height: Around 3 feet. Water Temperature: 56 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach East winds around 5 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Showers likely with patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. Lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Water temperature 56 degrees.