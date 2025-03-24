Tuesday’s weather: Breezy and mild, morning sun turns to clouds, high of 50

Today’s Weather

Breezy with mild temperatures as the sun gives way to clouds. High of 50 degrees (feels like 43). Winds from the WSW at 15-20+ mph.



5-Day Outlook

Today: Breezy & miler with sun giving way to clouds. High 50 (feel like 43) Winds: WSW 15-20+ mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 30 Winds: W5-10 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy with few spotty showers. High 46 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Clearing & chilly. Low 29 (feel like 20) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 50 (feel like 41) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low 32 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Party to mostly cloudy and breezy. High 52 (feel like 46) Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph

Friday night: Cloudy with wet snow (1-2″) after midnight. Low 32 (feel like 28) Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Saturday: Cooler with wet snow changing to rain. High 43 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with some wet snow (1″) late. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Hummingbird Outlook

Exciting news: Hummingbirds are on the move! Their breathtaking migration across the U.S. has begun, and soon they’ll be gracing your garden with their vibrant presence. Find out exactly when you can expect to welcome these feathered jewels to your backyard!

After spending the winter in Central and South America, ruby-throated hummingbirds commence their migration to the United States, arriving along the Gulf Coast in early March, according to the Mississippi State University Extension Service. They gradually disperse across numerous states east of the Rocky Mountains throughout the spring and are expected to arrive here in early May.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Tuesday, for Aprils’ Fools Day, expect some sunshine with highs around 50.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.