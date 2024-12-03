Tuesday’s weather: Chill in the air, partly sunny, high of 38

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Today’s Outlook

Experience a chilly day with a mix of sunshine and clouds! Enjoy the crisp air with a high of 38, but it will feel like 34 so bundle up and savor the refreshing weather.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Cold with some sun & clouds. High 38 (feel like 34) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Few clouds & very cold. Low 16 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Cold with morning sun and afternoon clouds. High 39 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy with snow (1- 3″). Low 31 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Expect early snow showers followed by a mostly cloudy & windy afternoon. High 41 (feel like 29) Winds: WSW 10-20+ mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 25 (feel like 15) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Friday: Windy & colder with some sun & clouds. High 29 (feel like 14) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph

Friday night: Clear, breezy, & frigid. Low 13 (feel like 9) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. High 31 (feel like 23) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and frigid. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable

The Big Chill

Typically, the highs around this time of year should be 44 degrees with lows of 28 degrees. However, this Friday and into the weekend, temperatures are expected to average around 15 degrees colder. The end of next week temperatures warming into the 40s!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A frigid air mass will settle in on Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures remaining below freezing, and lows in the teens expected on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report.



Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect some sunshine with high temperatures ranging from 12 to 22 degrees. Northwest winds will be blowing at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect some sunshine with high temperatures in the lower 20s. Northwest winds will be around 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

