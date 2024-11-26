Tuesday’s weather: Chilly, rainy, high of 44

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Follow our YouTube channel here.

Tuesday’s Weather

It’s chilly and raw with intermittent rain totaling 0.50 inches. The high is 44 degrees, but it feels like 39 degrees.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Chilly & raw with periods of rain (.50″). High 44 (feel like 39) Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 32 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: W 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Thanksgiving: Expect 1-3 inches of wet snow and windy conditions, transitioning to rain (.50″) by afternoon. High 37 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Periods of rain (.15″) early. Low 35 Winds: NN 5-10 mph

Black Friday: Cold with some sun & clouds. High 45 (feel like 40) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy late & cold. Low 26 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny & breezy. High 41 (feel like 31) Winds: W 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 21 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Dreaming of a white Thanksgiving?

For Thanksgiving, anticipate 1 to 3inches of wet snow changing to rain by afternoon. The high will be 37 degrees.

Colder air is expected to move in over the weekend following the storm that impacts us Thanksgiving. This will likely result in a prolonged period of winter-like conditions leading into the first week of December, coinciding with the onset of meteorological winter.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

During the first full week of December, which marks the official beginning of meteorological winter, temperatures are anticipated to stay in the 30s.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report.



Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect freezing rain, sleet, and snow with highs in the lower 30s. South winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. The likelihood of precipitation is near 100 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect freezing rain and sleet, transitioning to snow and rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 30s. South winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. The likelihood of precipitation is near 100 percent.

Please refer to this link for updates and information on additional ski area openings.



