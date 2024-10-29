Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler, high of 56

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

The forecast shows a sky filled with clouds and cooler temperatures, reaching a high of just 56 degrees. It’s a perfect day to bundle up and enjoy the fresh air!

Outlook for Oct. 29-Nov. 2

Today: Lots of clouds & cool. High 56 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Expect a cloudy evening with light rain and drizzle, followed by a few quick showers later. Low 49 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Warmer with clouds and some sunshine. High 73 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Clearing & mild. Low 52 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Halloween: Record warmth and breezy conditions with sunshine and a few clouds. High 80 breaking the record of 75 set in 1999. Winds: SW 10-15+ mph

Thursday night: Cloudy & mild with some showers after midnight. Low Near 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday (Nov. 1st): Expect some early morning showers, then a transition to partly to mostly sunny skies, with breezy and mild conditions. High 68 Winds: W 10-20 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear & much colder. Low 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 53 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Winter is right around the corner!

It’s happening, folks. The first ❄️ flakes of the season are falling in southern #NH. This is the scene in Raymond at 7 a.m. yesterday. Mount Washington picked up 9″ of snow.

Halloween Forecast

The forecast for Halloween is eerily perfect: expect an unusually warm evening for Trick-or-Treating! The last day of October will be sunny with a high temperature of 80 breaking the record of 75 set in 1999. As the night falls and Trick-or-Treaters roam, the temperatures will hover in the comfortable upper 60s.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend in November will be dry starting with temperatures in the 50s and ending with temperatures in the low 60s.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: In the morning, summits will appear and disappear among the clouds, later becoming obscured. Temperatures will reach the upper 30s. Expect southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values may drop as low as 2 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, followed by periods of the summits appearing and disappearing among the clouds. Expect highs in the lower 40s, with southwest winds reaching up to 10 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

