Tuesday’s weather: Cool vibes – cool temps, high of 60

Today’s Weather



Get ready for an invigorating day! The air is refreshing with clouds overhead and cool temperatures peaking at 60 degrees. The north winds are at 10 to 15 mph, which adds delightful energy. It’s the perfect time to step outside and enjoy the brisk day!

The Week Ahead

This week leading up to Memorial Day weekend will be unusually cool, with temperatures averaging about 10-15 degrees lower than normal feeling more like April. However, Memorial Day weekend will see a warming trend, with temperatures reaching 72 degrees on Memorial Day.