    Tuesday’s weather: Cool vibes – cool temps, high of 60

    Byline:
    , ,

    Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

    Follow our YouTube channel here.

    Today’s Weather


    Get ready for an invigorating day! The air is refreshing with clouds overhead and cool temperatures peaking at 60 degrees. The north winds are at 10 to 15 mph, which adds delightful energy. It’s the perfect time to step outside and enjoy the brisk day!

    The Week Ahead

    This week leading up to Memorial Day weekend will be unusually cool, with temperatures averaging about 10-15 degrees lower than normal feeling more like April. However, Memorial Day weekend will see a warming trend, with temperatures reaching 72 degrees on Memorial Day.

    5-Day Outlook

    Today: Cloudy, breezy, and cool. High 60 Winds: N 10-15+ mph

    Tonight: Cloudy. Low 46 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

    Wednesday: Cloudy and cool. High 53 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

    Wednesday night: Cloudy & breezy with showers after midnight. Low 46 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

    Thursday: A raw wind with periods of cold rain (.50″). High 49 Winds: NNE 10-20+ mph

    Thursday night: Breezy with rain (.25″) tapering to showers late. Low 46 Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

    Friday: Cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 58 Winds: N 5-10 mph

    Friday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable

    Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some early morning showers. High Near 60 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

    Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

    Weather Patterns We’re Watching

    Memorial Day weekend will see a warming trend, with temperatures reaching 72degrees on Memorial Day.

    White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

    Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

    Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwinds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

    Subscribe to receive your free daily eNews + a note from the Ink Link publisher.

    We don’t spam!

    Header photo by Stonewall Photography 