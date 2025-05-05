Tuesday’s weather: Cooler with rain – heavy at times, high of 60

Today’s Weather



Get ready for some interesting weather! Expect a cool day ahead, filled with periods of rain and drizzle and the possibility of locally heavy downpours. The high will reach around 60 degrees, and gentle breezes will blow in from the ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Don’t forget your umbrella!

Weather Alert

As a storm approaches and lingers, it is expected to bring several days of wet weather with 1-2 inches of rainfall. This may disrupt outdoor activities and hinder travel but could also alleviate drought conditions and reduce the risk of brushfires. Currently, the region is experiencing moderate drought conditions.