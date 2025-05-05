Tuesday’s weather: Cooler with rain – heavy at times, high of 60

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Get ready for some interesting weather! Expect a cool day ahead, filled with periods of rain and drizzle and the possibility of locally heavy downpours. The high will reach around 60 degrees, and gentle breezes will blow in from the ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Don’t forget your umbrella!
Weather Alert
As a storm approaches and lingers, it is expected to bring several days of wet weather with 1-2 inches of rainfall. This may disrupt outdoor activities and hinder travel but could also alleviate drought conditions and reduce the risk of brushfires. Currently, the region is experiencing moderate drought conditions.
5-Day Outlook
Today: Cool with periods of rain (1″) & drizzle. High 60 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with showers (.50″) and a possible thundershower. Low 55 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Remaining cloudy and milder with a couple of showers and an afternoon thunderstorm. High 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: An evening shower with partial clearing late. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & clouds with a passing shower. High 69 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 44 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy and cooler with some rain (.50″). High 51 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Chilly with periods of rain (.50″) & drizzle. Low 43 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Morning showers with some breaks of afternoon sunshine. High 63 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The forecast for Memorial Day, Monday May 26th, predicts cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees.
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.