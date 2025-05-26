Tuesday’s weather: Delightful day, sunny with a high of 81

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Get ready for a delightful day filled with sunshine! With a high of 81 degrees and gentle west winds at 5-10 mph, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors. Don’t forget your sunglasses!
Weather Alert
The summit of Mount Washington has been consistently in the fog since Wednesday, so Monday morning’s clearing revealed the spectacular results of a late May snowfall! This storm is now tied for 4th place in our recorded late May snowfall events, coming in with a total of 12.4 inches of snow and sleet since Wednesday night. The most recent comparable late season snowfall occurred June 4-10, 2023, with 8.4 total inches of snow. While most of May in a snowfall deficit compared to our average 12.9 inches, this storm brought us above average, totaling 13.5 inches of snow for May so far. Temperatures trend upwards as of Monday, bringing us back closer to seasonal averages and starting to melt our current 7.5 inches of snow, ice, and rime.
5-Day Outlook
Today: Pleasant with lots of sun. High 81 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun with afternoon clouds. High 77 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Lots of clouds. Low 57 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and not as warm with a couple of showers. High 67 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy and with a couple of showers. Low 57 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & clouds with a slight chance of a shower. High 76 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun with a couple of showers. High 70 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Showers early with some clearing late. Low 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The first day of meteorological summer, Sunday, June 1st, will feature some sunshine with a high temperature of 71 degrees.
Get Out!
Take a Hike Summits above 4,000 feet: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach Weather: Sunny. UV index: Very High. Thunderstorm Potential: None High Temperature: In the upper 60s. Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Surf Height: Around 1 foot. Water Temperature: 49 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.
Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach Winds from the west at approximately 5 mph. Wave heights less than 1 foot. Clear skies with abundant sunshine. Temperatures reaching the mid-70s. No thunderstorms predicted for this period. Water temperature at 53 degrees.