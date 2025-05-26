Tuesday’s weather: Delightful day, sunny with a high of 81

5-Day Outlook

Today: Pleasant with lots of sun. High 81 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Some sun with afternoon clouds. High 77 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Lots of clouds. Low 57 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Cloudy and not as warm with a couple of showers. High 67 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy and with a couple of showers. Low 57 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun & clouds with a slight chance of a shower. High 76 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun with a couple of showers. High 70 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Showers early with some clearing late. Low 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first day of meteorological summer, Sunday, June 1st, will feature some sunshine with a high temperature of 71 degrees.

Get Out!

Take a Hike Summits above 4,000 feet: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach Weather: Sunny. UV index: Very High. Thunderstorm Potential: None High Temperature: In the upper 60s. Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Surf Height: Around 1 foot. Water Temperature: 49 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach Winds from the west at approximately 5 mph. Wave heights less than 1 foot. Clear skies with abundant sunshine. Temperatures reaching the mid-70s. No thunderstorms predicted for this period. Water temperature at 53 degrees.