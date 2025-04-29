Tuesday’s weather: Feels like summer, high of 82

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
It’s mostly sunny with a breezy, summery feel. Gusty winds and low humidity elevate the fire threat in areas with dry brush. The high is 82°. Winds from the SSW are 15- 20+ mph.
5-Day Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, & summer like; elevated fire threat in areas of dry brush due to gusty winds and low humidity. High 82 Winds: SSW 15-20+ mph
Tonight: Some clouds, breezy, & mild. Low 62 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine, though less warm and accompanied by windy conditions with gusts reaching up to 39 mph. High 68 Winds: NW 15-25+ mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday (May 1st): Partly to mostly cloudy. High 69 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy with some showers late. Low 52 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mainly cloudy with an early thundershower. High 73 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy and mild. Low 60 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy with a shower possible. High 68 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Some clearing and cooler. Low 46 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The first weekend in May some sunshine with highs in the middle 60s.
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.